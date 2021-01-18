Nominations Open for Offshore Achievement Awards. New Categories Introduced

Nominations for the 2021 Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA), organized by the SPE Aberdeen, are now open with newly announced awards for ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ and ‘Digital Innovation’.

"The 35th annual awards will once again celebrate all that is great about the offshore oil and gas and renewables industries, showcasing business growth and success, highlighting individual achievement, and highlighting revolutionary technologies," the organizers said in a statement on Monday.

Recognizing the importance of Diversity & Inclusion, this award will look for evidence of the development and implementation of effective policies, systems and practices that nurture and support diversity and inclusivity in an organization.

"With technology continually changing, we wanted to recognize the advancements and value that digital innovation brings to the offshore energy sector, so the new “Digital Innovation” award seeks to recognize innovative and effective use of digital technologies in the offshore energy sector," the organizers added.

"The ‘Energy Transition for Future Generations’ category was introduced last year as a result of the UK Government’s target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and the Scottish Government’s ambition to reach the same target by 2045. Renamed the “Net Zero” award, we aim to recognise the progress already being made by industry technology developers, service providers and operators in this area, and we expect this to be a popular category," a statement released Monday reads.

Meanwhile the ‘Internationalisation Award’ will now include ‘Diversification’ with the ‘Skills Development Award’ now including reference to upskilling, reskilling and developing transferable skills.

Ian Phillips, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards organizing committee said: “The challenges facing our industry continue to be numerous and complex – with continuing cost pressures, the need to decarbonize both operations and our products, and the need to remain attractive as a career choice for young professionals all adding to the inevitable oil price uncertainty. All this has of course been overlain with the unprecedented challenge presented by the COVID pandemic.

Rising to these challenges, the industry continues to find ways to think differently, to operate more efficiently, and to unlock new ideas and thinking which until recently were unimaginable.

This years’ awards reflect the changing nature of these challenges, with new awards for Digital Innovation, and “Diversity and Inclusion” as well as significantly altered criteria for the “Internationalisation and Diversification”, “Outstanding Skills Development” and “Net Zero” awards.

"Our objective in all of these areas is to showcase the remarkable ingenuity of supply chain companies as they develop technologies, the phenomenal capabilities of the companies on the industry, and the impressive individuals who go above and beyond their job descriptions every day," the organizers said.

According to the organizers, the OAAs remain a not-for-profit event, with any surplus generated from sponsorship and table sales directly invested back into events and initiatives organized by SPE Aberdeen to promote STEM subjects and support future generations. Activities supported by the SPE Aberdeen Section include student bursaries, CV workshops, TechFest and NASA in Aberdeen.



The full list of award categories for 2021 are:

Emerging Technology

Innovator

Internationalisation & Diversification

Net Zero

Outstanding Skills Development

Digital Innovation

Diversity & Inclusion

Great Company

Young Professional

Significant Contribution





Entries are now open until 12th February, with finalists announced in April 2021. Entries are open to all UK-registered companies within the oil & gas and renewables sectors – categories, criteria, and application forms are available at www.spe-oaa.org. Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on 19 August at the P&J Live.



