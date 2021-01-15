VIDEO: Huisman's Crane for OIM Wind's Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Dutch crane specialist Huisman has signed a letter of intent with China's Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for the delivery of a 2,600mt Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) for OIM Wind’s BT-220IU offshore wind installation unit.

OIM Wind last year signed an EPC contract with CIMC for the construction of 1 + 1, BT-220IU Wind Installation Units, with the first unit scheduled for delivery by the end of 2022.

Huisman said that its letter of intent with CIMC includes the option for the delivery of a LEC for a second installation unit, as well.

"In order to be deployed for offshore wind installation, the crane setup of the BT-220IU unit has been optimized. With its 140m long boom and 2,600mt lifting capacity, the new Leg Encircling Crane enables OIM Wind to install the next and future generation’s wind turbine generators and foundations safely and efficiently," Huisman said.

In the highest position, the crane’s main hoist is capable of lifting the maximum load of 2,600mt with a hook height of around165 meters above main deck level.

The BT-220IU Wind Installation Unit has been designed by CIMC’s engineering office in Yantai, P.R. of China, and its subsidiary Bass Tech AB, Sweden, based on technical input and market knowledge from OIM Wind Ltd. The crane for the first unit will be built at the Huisman production facility in Xiamen, P.R. of China. Huisman will deploy its Skyhook Crane for the installation of the LEC along its quayside, scheduled for late 2022.







