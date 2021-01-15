Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cloud Solution: SAP, DNV GL Tackling Corrosion Under Insulation in O&G Industry

January 15, 2021

Illustration only - Credit: karlstury/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: karlstury/AdobeStock

SAP SE and DNV GL have teamed up to deliver a new industry cloud solution, Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Manager, designed to tackle a major problem facing the integrity of oil and gas plants. 

CUI is seen as one of the largest maintenance costs for offshore and onshore installations with insulated pipes. 

According to DNV GL, Corrosion Under Insulation Manager is one of the latest industry cloud solutions built and run on the open SAP Cloud Platform. 

“In collaboration with DNV GL, we will deliver the first industry cloud solution for the oil and gas industry,” said Benjamin Beberness, SAP Oil and Gas Business Unit global vice president.

Collaborating with the industry, DNV GL said it has developed a new risk-based methodology, published a new recommended practice, and turned the insights into an easy-to-use interface with the CUI Manager.

"Through the strength of DNV GL’s models and the integration with SAP Asset Intelligence Network and the SAP Asset Strategy and  Performance Management application, this solution will provide an efficient and standardized way to address the risk of CUI," DNV GL, soon to be called just DNV, said.

Describing how the solution works, DNV GL said: "CUI Manager continuously assesses and calculates the CUI risk, helping integrity engineers and managers prevent failure, increase safety and manage hidden threats. It optimizes asset strategy and planning by providing detailed, instant insights on current and planned risk as well as the resulting cost development. The solution’s full integration with SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management enables calculation and visualization of the complete risk picture using SAP Cloud Platform."

“The combination of DNV GL’s deep technical insight and state-of-the-art software solutions with SAP’s cloud-based solutions for intelligent asset management will generate significant value for our customers,” said DNV GL - Oil & Gas, CEO, Liv A. Hovem. “We look forward to bringing additional solutions to the market jointly with SAP in the near future.”

Technology Energy Pipelines Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt

European Firms Facing U.S. Sanctions over Nord Stream 2...
Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Total, Apache Make Another Oil Find Offshore Suriname


Trending Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Total, Apache Make Another Oil Find Offshore Suriname
Drilling
Illustration by Rawpixel.com/AdobeStock

Ex-Petrofac Exec Pleads Guilty to Bribery Offenses
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

VR Training for BP's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Personnel

VR Training for BP's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Personnel

Cloud Solution: SAP, DNV GL Tackling Corrosion Under Insulation in O&G Industry

Cloud Solution: SAP, DNV GL Tackling Corrosion Under Insulation in O&G Industry

SEACOR Marine Completes Sale of Windcat to CMB

SEACOR Marine Completes Sale of Windcat to CMB

Oceaneering Donates ROVs to Global Ocean

Oceaneering Donates ROVs to Global Ocean

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine