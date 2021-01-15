Dana Petroleum Terminates Maersk Drilling Rig Deal

Oil company Dana Petroleum has terminated a contract for the use of a Maersk Drilling rig in Denmark.

The one-well contract was initially expected to start in May 2020.

However, the two companies then in October 2020 said the contract start-up for the yet to be nominated rig would be deferred.

Come Friday, January 15, Maersk Drilling said Dana Petroleum Denmark had sent a notice of early termination for convenience of the contract.

"Maersk Drilling expects to receive compensation in the form of a termination fee," Maersk Drilling said.