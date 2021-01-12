Seaway 7 to Use MENCK Hydraulic Hammer at Dutch Offshore Wind Project

MENCK, a specialist hydraulic piledriving solutions provider, has signed a contract with Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, to provide a hydraulic hammer for an offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

MENCK, part of offshore services provider Acteon, will provide an MHU 3500S hydraulic hammer and spread for the installation of 140 monopile foundations for Vattenfall’s Hollandse Kust Zuid I–IV (HKZ) offshore wind farm project, located between 18 and 36 km off the Dutch coast.

The wind farm will be operated by Vattenfall. With an installed capacity of 1,500 MW of green energy when it is commissioned in 2023, this is the first offshore wind project worldwide to be developed without government subsidies.

MENCK’s scope of work includes the manufacture, preparation and operation of one of its renowned and reliable MHU 3500S hammers, which will have the largest piling adaption to date and be capable of installing monopiles with a 7.5-m outer diameter.

The HKZ offshore wind farm is to be equipped with Siemens Gamesa’s latest 11-MW wind turbine generators supported by 7-m-outer-diameter monopile foundations.

The offshore operations phase is expected to take eight months and will be split into two installation campaigns.

"This contract follows a recent sequence of successful renewables projects using our largest hammers,” said Hans Frederic Gümmer, Project Manager, MENCK. “We are delighted to establish a relationship with Seaway 7 to provide product excellence and service expertise to help make the HKZ offshore wind farm project a success.”



