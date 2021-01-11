Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bowleven Names Chairman

January 11, 2021

Credit: New Age
Credit: New Age

Africa-focused oil and gas exploration company Bowleven, working to bring online the Etinde gas condensate field, off Cameroon, has appointed Jack Arnoff as Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect. Arnoff is currently a Non-Executive Director of Bowleven.

Commenting on the appointment, Jack Arnoff, Chairman of Bowleven, said: "Having joined the Board in November 2020, I have been impressed by what I have seen and am looking forward to working more closely with the team at Bowleven going forward. This has the potential to be a milestone year for the Company and we will work towards capturing the significant investment opportunity in front of us."

Eli Chahin, CEO of Bowleven, said: "Jack has brought a considerable wealth of experience to the Bowleven Board and we have all benefited from his extensive investment and emerging markets knowledge.

"Having him take over as Chairman will doubtless prove invaluable, ahead of what is an exciting year for the Company. I look forward to keeping all of our stakeholders up to speed as we target achieving a Final Investment Decision at Etinde in 2021."

The Etinde Permit - operated by New Age, with Bowleven and Lukoil as partners, lies in shallow water in the Rio del Rey Basin, offshore Cameroon, and comprises four proven reservoir intervals within the Pliocene and Miocene formations.  Info on New Age's website shows that a Final Investment Decision is expected by early 2021, with the first production envisaged in 2023.

