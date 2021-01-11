India: McDermott Wraps Work on Reliance's Project Offshore India

Offshore oil and gas services company McDermott recently completed work on an offshore field development project in India, operated by Reliance Industries, and made it ready for start-up.

The project, in the Krishna Godavari Basin, located off the east coast of India, is the KG-D6 R Cluster subsea field development project. According to Mcdermott, the company achieved pre-commissioning, and ready for start-up phase at the project.

For the KG-D6 R Cluster project, McDermott built a yard facility in India for the fabrication of risers, jumpers, and marine logistics support.

The project comprised two offshore campaigns. During the first campaign, the DLV 2000 vessel completed McDermott's first piggy-back pipelay in S-lay mode (18-inch plus a four-inch) in 4,265 feet (1,300 meters) water depth. It also included the installation of the first ever ultra-deepwater structure, weighing 343 tons, for the DLV 2000. Several six-inch pipelines, PLETs, and manifolds were installed in water depths up to 6,447 feet (1,965 meters). In addition, McDermott installed India's longest dual riser.

The second campaign included installation of manifolds, manifold piles, flowlines, PLETs (S-mode and J-mode), in-line structures, jumpers and umbilicals in ultra-deepwater depths, together with major brownfield modifications to Reliance's control and riser platform. Successful flowline and umbilical installation were completed in 6,561 feet (over 2,000 meters) water depth using McDermott vessels: DLV 2000; Lay Vessel 108; North Ocean 102.

"The safe and successful completion of Reliance's KG-D6 R Cluster project is a testament to McDermott's subsea experience in the Bay of Bengal," said Ian Prescott, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "Pre-commissioning and ready for the startup was achieved despite difficult circumstances—two severe cyclones during the first campaign and, in the second, navigating the challenging conditions of COVID-19. It is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates McDermott's commitment to reliable execution."