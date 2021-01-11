Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vår Energi, Equinor Hire Floatel's Offshore Accommodation Rigs

January 11, 2021

Credit: belov3097/AdobeStock
Offshore accommodation company Floatel International said Sunday it had won three contracts in Norway. 

The company, which owns a fleet of semi-submersible flotels, said the contracts were with Vår Energi and Equinor.

With Vår Energi, the contract is expected to start in June 2021. The contract is for a period of three months plus options.

Floatel has also secured two contracts with Equinor for execution in 2022. 

One contract is for Breidablikk development in the North Sea with a start date in April 2022. The contract is for a period of four to six months.

The second Equinor contract is for the Johan Sverdrup Phase II, also start date around April 2022 for a period of five to eight months.

Floatel International said the rigs, which will be used for the three contracts, were yet to be nominated. It did not share financial details.

