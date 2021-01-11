Seajacks Wins Offshore Wind Gig in Japan

Jack-up vessel services provider Seajacks has won a contract with Kajima Corporation to transport and install offshore wind turbines for a project in Japan.

The contract, awarded to Seajack's Japanese subsidiary Seajacks Japan, is for the transport and installation of 33 MHI Vestas V117 – 4.2 MW wind turbine generators at the Akita Port and Noshiro Port offshore wind farms in Japanese waters.

Installation is expected to begin in 2022, where Seajacks' jack-up unit ‘Seajacks Zaratan’ will continue to be used on the project following the foundation installation campaign in the previous year.

"This will be the first commercial-size fixed bottom wind farm in Japan and a second for Seajacks Zaratan in Asia following on from the Formosa 1 phase 2 project in Taiwan," the company said.

