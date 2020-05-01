Seajacks to Install Offshore Wind Turbine Foundations in Japan

Offshore installation company Seajacks has won contract with Kajima Corporation for the transport and installation of wind turbine foundations at the Akita Port and Noshiro Port offshore wind farms in Japan.

The project is being developed by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (AOW). The Akita and Noshiro Port projects will consist of 33 MHI Vestas V117 – 4.2 MW offshore wind turbines installed 2km of the Akita Prefecture coastline.

Installation is scheduled to begin in 2021 and Seajacks will mobilize ‘Seajacks Zaratan’ jack-up unit, to carry out the works.

This will be the first installation project for Seajacks in Japan and a second for Seajacks Zaratan in Asia following on from the Formosa 1 phase 2 project in Taiwan.

Blair Ainslie, Seajacks CEO, said: "We are delighted to have secured our first contract in Japan. It is a very exciting time for offshore wind in Japan and we are extremely pleased to be playing a part in delivering the country's first fixed bottom commercial-scale wind farm. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Kajima Corporation to deliver a successful project."

Ainslie said that the Seajacks Zaratan has a proven foundation installation track record having executed similar operations elsewhere in Europe.

"We will be bringing trusted equipment and expertise to Japan to help them build the first of many offshore wind projects in the country. This contract is an important milestone for Seajacks as it opens another new market for us and more importantly allows us to support our main shareholder Marubeni with their project," Ainslie added.