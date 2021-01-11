CessCon Decom to Dismantle Spirit Energy's Morecambe Bay Facilities

Scotland-based CessCon Decom has won a major deal to carry out the onshore decommissioning, dismantling, and recycling of Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Bay DP3 and DP4 facilities in the East Irish Sea.

The contract comes from the offshore installation and decommissioning company Allseas. To remind, Offshore Engineer last week reported that Allseas' giant heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit would remove the DP3 and DP4 platforms in Morecambe Bay off the U.K. for independent oil and gas operator Spirit Energy.

The two normally unmanned installations used to produce gas as part of Spirit Energy’s complex of eight installations in Morecambe Bay. As the field has matured, the reserves the platforms previously tapped into have been produced by the larger, manned Central Morecambe platform nearby.

Final preparations for Spirit Energy’s DP3 and DP4 installations to be lifted from the East Irish Sea are underway, and the two 11,000-tonne platforms will be removed by Allseas’ 382-meter Pioneering Spirit.

CessCon's contract to decommission the DP3 & DP4 topsides, jackets, and subsea structures involves the processing of over 23,000 tonnes of material at its new Energy Park Fife Decommissioning Facility in Fife, Scotland.



The project will start immediately and will see Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit vessel visit the River Forth in Scotland to offload the assets, with the first structures planned to arrive at the Energy Park Fife facility in the first half of 2021.

Commenting on the award, Lee Hanlon, CEO of CessCon Group said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Allseas and Spirit Energy to provide onshore decommissioning, dismantlement and recycling services at our new decommissioning facility in Scotland.

"It is excellent to see that our hard work and determination to establish a new UK dismantlement and recycling facility has been recognized by Allseas and Spirit Energy, and we look forward to delivering a successful project together.”

CessCon did not share the financial details of the contract.