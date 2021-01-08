Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tekmar's Pipeshield Bags 'Largest' Contract

January 8, 2021

(File Photo: Tekmar Group)
(File Photo: Tekmar Group)

UK-based offshore energy technology and services company Tekmar has said that its Pipeshield International subsidiary has won its largest-ever contract.

"Pipeshield International Limited...has secured its largest contract win to date, to design, engineer, and manufacture a subsea scour protection solution for a major quay development project," Tekmar Group said.

The contract is valued at more than  £4 million (USD 5,43 million), and will be executed in the current financial year ending September 30, 2021.

Tekmar, a provider of subsea protection systems technologies, bought Pipeshield, a subsea concrete mattresses provider, in 2019.

Subsea Europe

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Spirit Energy)

Pioneering Spirit to Remove Two Morecambe Bay Platforms
(Image: Cenovus)

Suncor to Record Impairment Charge on White Rose Assets


Trending Offshore News

(Image: Cenovus)

Suncor to Record Impairment Charge on White Rose Assets
Engineering
BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea - Credit: BP

Report: BP Relaunches Sale of UK North Sea Fields
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Rem Offshore's Platform Supply Vessel Hired for Offshore Wind Work

Rem Offshore's Platform Supply Vessel Hired for Offshore Wind Work

Nigerian Oil Company Lekoil Loses Board Fight with Metallon

Nigerian Oil Company Lekoil Loses Board Fight with Metallon

Oil Industry Slams Norway's Plan to Triple Carbon Tax

Oil Industry Slams Norway's Plan to Triple Carbon Tax

ADES CFO to Step Down

ADES CFO to Step Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine