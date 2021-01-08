Tekmar's Pipeshield Bags 'Largest' Contract

UK-based offshore energy technology and services company Tekmar has said that its Pipeshield International subsidiary has won its largest-ever contract.

"Pipeshield International Limited...has secured its largest contract win to date, to design, engineer, and manufacture a subsea scour protection solution for a major quay development project," Tekmar Group said.

The contract is valued at more than £4 million (USD 5,43 million), and will be executed in the current financial year ending September 30, 2021.

Tekmar, a provider of subsea protection systems technologies, bought Pipeshield, a subsea concrete mattresses provider, in 2019.