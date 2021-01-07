Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ithaca Energy Taps Crawford as CFO

January 7, 2021

David Crawford (Photo: Ithaca Energy)
David Crawford (Photo: Ithaca Energy)

Independent oil and gas company Ithaca Energy on Thursday announced the appointment of David Crawford as chief financial officer, taking over the role from predecessor Graham Forbes who will be leaving Ithaca, effective February1.

Crawford is a chartered accountant with over 34 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry and over 15 years’ experience in a CFO role. For the last three years, he has been the CFO of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, and prior to this was the CFO at Dana Petroleum Ltd and Dolphin Drilling Ltd. He also occupied financial roles at Total E&P UK plc and Occidental Petroleum.

Aberdeen-headquartered Ithaca Energy has production, development and exploration operations focused on the U.K. North Sea.

