Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saudi Cuts Drive Oil to 11-month High

January 7, 2021

© Travel mania/AdobeStock
© Travel mania/AdobeStock

Oil prices were steady on Thursday after hitting fresh 11-month highs on a fall in U.S. stockpiles and in the wake of a pledge by Saudi Arabia to cut output by more than expected.

Brent crude was up 5 cents to $54.35 a barrel at 1231 GMT after touching $54.90, a fresh high not seen since before the first COVID-19 lockdowns in the West.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 26 cents, or 0.5% to $50.89 after touching $51.28.

Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump appeared to have little impact, while a slight rise in global equities suggested investors believed President-elect Joe Biden would be empowered to spend more freely.

Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.

"Saudi Arabia ...intimately knows the relationship between the oil price and the global inventory levels. Lower inventories equal higher prices," SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

"The strategy of course only works if the OPEC+ (group of oil producers) stays disciplined," he added.

UBS analysts raised their forecast for Brent to $60 per barrel by mid-year, citing the Saudi output decision.

"The Kingdom's preemptive move suggests to us a desire to defend prices and support the oil market amid demand concerns due to extended mobility restrictions in Europe," they said.

U.S. crude stocks fell and fuel inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories were down by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 485.5 million barrels, against a Reuters poll showing analysts expected a 2.1 million barrel fall.

The drop in crude stocks is a typical year-end occurrence as energy companies take oil out of storage to avoid tax bills.


(Reporting by Noah Browning and Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Industry News Oil Saudi Arabia Oil Price

Related Offshore News

An offshore platform in Malaysia - Credit: wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Force Majeure Declared at Two Oil Terminals in Malaysia
Torger Rød - Credit: Equinor

Vår Energi Names New CEO


Trending Offshore News

Cenovus-Husky Merger Complete
Energy

Chiyoda to Design Floater for Kumul Petroleum in PNG
Engineering

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Eco Wave Power Commences Grid Connection Works in Israel

Eco Wave Power Commences Grid Connection Works in Israel

Saudi Cuts Drive Oil to 11-month High

Saudi Cuts Drive Oil to 11-month High

Scorpio Bulkers to Change Name to Eneti

Scorpio Bulkers to Change Name to Eneti

Subsea Technology: Remote Power, On Demand

Subsea Technology: Remote Power, On Demand

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine