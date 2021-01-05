Petronas, T7's Tanjung Offshore Ink Offshore Platform Deal

Malaysian oil company Petronas Carigali has awarded Tanjung Offshore a contract for the provision of a mobile offshore production unit.

Tanjong offshore will be responsible for the provision, operation, maintenance, of the offshore platform, as part of Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

The contract follows a letter of award announced by Tanjung Offshore's parent company T7, back in February 2020.

The effective date of the Contract is February 1, 2020, for a time charter period of 10 years.

T7 Global Chairman YBhg. Datuk Seri Dr. Nik Norzrul Thani Bin N. Hassan Thani: "The Bayan MOPU Project from Petronas Carigali serves as a testament of T7 Global’s capabilities in the oil & gas industry.

"This project marks a major milestone for the Group in expanding its portfolio as an energy solutions provider. We are excited to continue working on this project despite the current challenging outlook for the oil & gas industry. I would like to thank Petronas Carigali for believing in us and we will do our best in delivering the project according to specifications and timeline.”

When it comes to the value of the contract, T7 did not reveal much, just saying the following:"The value of the Contract is based on the prices as stipulated in the Contract."