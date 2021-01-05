Ramboll COO, CIO Leave to Take On CEO Roles Elsewhere

Danish offshore engineering group Ramboll has recently announced that said its Group Chief Operating Officer Markku Moilanen and Group Chief Innovation Officer Hilde Tonne would both leave the company to take on CEO positions elsewhere.

Markku Moilanen will be joining YIT Corporation as CEO. He joined Ramboll in 2008 as Managing Director for Ramboll in Finland and in 2015 he was promoted into the Group Executive Board with responsibility for the Nordic country business units and the Ramboll engineering center in Gurgaon, India. Over the past years, Moilanen's responsibility in the Group Executive board has grown to cover the UK and Americas as well.

“Being a strong strategic and operational leader, Markku has contributed immensely to developing Ramboll’s geographical strongholds and under his leadership the Ramboll Engineering Center has grown tremendously to the mutual benefit of our clients and Ramboll. I thank Markku for his contribution to Ramboll and wish him good luck in his future role”, says Group CEO Jens-Peter Saul.

Hilde Tonne joined Ramboll in 2017 as responsible for digital transformation and innovation. Over the last three years, she has been overall responsible for driving the professionalization of global IT and the acceleration of automation of services and processes. Most visibly, Ramboll said, she has headed the initiative to strengthen innovation and develop the company's innovation culture.

“I congratulate Hilde on her new role as CEO of Statnett. During her three years in Ramboll Hilde has managed to accelerate the digitalization and innovation agenda through her inspirational leadership that engages and mobilizes people to lean forward. Hilde has had a strong impact on surfacing and systematizing innovation in Ramboll and she has insistently worked to make automation and tech-enabled consultancy key levers to increase profitability and client satisfaction. I thank Hilde Tonne for her contribution to Ramboll and I wish her good luck.”, says Jens-Peter Saul and concludes,

“Overall, I see the transition of two of our executive colleagues into external roles as CEOs for large and well-reputed organizations as a dual testament of their professionalism and Ramboll’s ability to develop great leaders that are highly attractive to other organizations as well. We will now focus on replacements of both and we expect to be able to announce their succession in the Group executive board shortly”.