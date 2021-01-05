SOFEC Cuts First Steel for Sangomar FPSO Turret

Mooring systems provider SOFEC has cut the first steel for the turret mooring system being built for the Senegal-bound Sangomar field FPSO.

SOFEC is responsible for all engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities related to the external turret mooring system and its ancillary components.

SOFEC will also assist in turret integration and offshore hook‐up and commissioning activities as planned in 2023. The first steel cutting ceremony for the mooring system was held on December 26, 2020.

The FPSO for the Woodside-operated Sangomar project will be delivered by MODEC, SOFEC's parent company. The FPSO will be deployed approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal, and will be Senegal's first offshore oil development.

The FPSO is scheduled for delivery to support the production of the first oil in 2023 and will be moored in approximately 780 meters water depth.

Commenting on the first steel cutting, Sam Nasr, SOFEC’s Project Manager, stated: “This is an important milestone for SOFEC and for the RSSD Joint Venture. We have made great progress in engineering design over the past year with many of our direct staff and subcontractors working from home and collaborating via various electronic means.

"These challenging times have provided for unique project execution models, and we can say we have successfully met that challenge. Now, we can get into the fabrication phase of the turret mooring system. We have tremendous confidence in our turret fabrication yard (PJOE) to meet our strict quality requirements, stay on schedule, and maintain a safe environment during construction. My congratulations go out to the entire team working on this project.”

Credit: Sofec