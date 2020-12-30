Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Polarcus Nets APAC Survey Gig

December 30, 2020

Polarcus Asima - Image Credit: Larry Smith/MarineTraffic.com
Polarcus Asima - Image Credit: Larry Smith/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore seismic survey contractor Polarcus has said it has been awarded a letter of award for a survey in Asia Pacific.

The seismic survey vessel owner said Wednesday that the letter of award entailed the provision of 3D seismic data acquisition services in the Asia Pacific region. 

"The project has an expected duration of 2.5 months and is scheduled to commence in Q1 2021, subject to relevant approvals," Polarcus said.

The company did not say who the client was, nor which vessel would be used for the job.

Polarcus' vessel AIS data, as shared on MarineTraffic.com shows the company has one vessel in the Asia Pacific region, the Polarcus Asima, currently anchored at Galang anchorage, Indonesia.


Energy Geoscience Activity Asia Seismic

Related Offshore News

The Energean Power FPSO Illustration - the vessel will be used to develop Energean's gas fields offshore Israel - Credit: Energean

Energean to Pay Up to $405M for Remaining Stake in...
Credit: Deme Offshore

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm


Trending Offshore News

Offshore facilities at Block A - Credit: KrisEnergy

KrisEnergy Brings Online Cambodia's First Offshore Oil...
Production
Ocean Apex - Image by Paul Ling/MarineTraffic.com

Australia: BP's Closely Watched Ironbark Offshore Well...
Drilling

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Petrobras Divests Sete Interest

Petrobras Divests Sete Interest

Battered Energy Sector Could get Reprieve from 'Golden cross' Chart Signal

Battered Energy Sector Could get Reprieve from 'Golden cross' Chart Signal

Exxon: Up to $20B Writedown to Overshadow 4Q Gains

Exxon: Up to $20B Writedown to Overshadow 4Q Gains

Sval Energi Buys Edison Norge

Sval Energi Buys Edison Norge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine