Polarcus Nets APAC Survey Gig

Offshore seismic survey contractor Polarcus has said it has been awarded a letter of award for a survey in Asia Pacific.

The seismic survey vessel owner said Wednesday that the letter of award entailed the provision of 3D seismic data acquisition services in the Asia Pacific region.

"The project has an expected duration of 2.5 months and is scheduled to commence in Q1 2021, subject to relevant approvals," Polarcus said.

The company did not say who the client was, nor which vessel would be used for the job.

Polarcus' vessel AIS data, as shared on MarineTraffic.com shows the company has one vessel in the Asia Pacific region, the Polarcus Asima, currently anchored at Galang anchorage, Indonesia.



