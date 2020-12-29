OMV Petrom Exits Kazakhstan to Focus on Black Sea Assets

Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom has agreed to sell its onshore oilfields in Kazakhstan, and focus on the Black Sea region.

OMV Petrom said Tuesday it had signed the transaction for the sale of its 100% shareholding in Kom-Munai LLP (KOM) and Tasbulat Oil Corporation LLP (TOC) in Kazakhstan to MAGNETIC OIL LIMITED.

KOM and TOC hold the production licenses for four onshore fields, respectively Komsomolskoe, Aktas, Tasbulat, and Turkmenoi. The cumulated daily production of the four fields was 6.45 kboe/d in 2019, representing ~4% of the group production.

Closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2021.

"OMV Petrom entered the Upstream sector in Kazakhstan in 1998. The business has been stable, but no further in-country expansion has been realized in the last few years and OMV Petrom has decided to shift the focus of its international Upstream business to the Black Sea," OMV Petrom said.

All fields are located in the Mangistau region of West Kazakhstan near the Caspian Sea. The four onshore fields cover a total area of 86.52 km², including approximately 75 wells, production facilities and 200 km of pipelines.

Christopher Veit, member of the Executive Board of OMV Petrom, in charge with Upstream activity: "The decision will allow us to focus on the Black Sea region and continue to build a strong position in the area, in line with our growth strategy. We have already made important steps for expanding our offshore presence in the Black Sea, by entering Bulgaria at the end of last year and by winning an international tender in Georgia this year."