Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OMV Petrom Exits Kazakhstan to Focus on Black Sea Assets

December 29, 2020

OMV Petrom's Black Sea Platform - Credit: OMV Petrom/Flickr
OMV Petrom's Black Sea Platform - Credit: OMV Petrom/Flickr

Romanian oil and gas company OMV Petrom has agreed to sell its onshore oilfields in Kazakhstan, and focus on the Black Sea region.

OMV Petrom said Tuesday it had signed the transaction for the sale of its 100% shareholding in Kom-Munai LLP (KOM) and Tasbulat Oil Corporation LLP (TOC) in Kazakhstan to MAGNETIC OIL LIMITED. 

KOM and TOC hold the production licenses for four onshore fields, respectively Komsomolskoe, Aktas, Tasbulat, and Turkmenoi. The cumulated daily production of the four fields was 6.45 kboe/d in 2019, representing ~4% of the group production.

Closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2021.

"OMV Petrom entered the Upstream sector in Kazakhstan in 1998. The business has been stable, but no further in-country expansion has been realized in the last few years and OMV Petrom has decided to shift the focus of its international Upstream business to the Black Sea," OMV Petrom said.

All fields are located in the Mangistau region of West Kazakhstan near the Caspian Sea. The four onshore fields cover a total area of 86.52 km², including approximately 75 wells, production facilities and 200 km of pipelines.

Christopher Veit, member of the Executive Board of OMV Petrom, in charge with Upstream activity: "The decision will allow us to focus on the Black Sea region and continue to build a strong position in the area, in line with our growth strategy. We have already made important steps for expanding our offshore presence in the Black Sea, by entering Bulgaria at the end of last year and by winning an international tender in Georgia this year."

Energy Industry News Activity Black Sea

Related Offshore News

Credit:MichaelJBerlin/AdobeStock

Rockhopper Eyes 'Significant monetary damages' in Adriatic...
Ocean Apex - Image by Paul Ling/MarineTraffic.com

Australia: BP's Closely Watched Ironbark Offshore Well...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic

Brazilian Oil Firm Buys Offshore Drilling Rig for One...
Drilling
Fortuna - Image by: Michael Sturm/MarineTraffic.com

Fortuna Pipelayer Leaves Nord Stream 2 German Site,...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Polarcus Nets APAC Survey Gig

Polarcus Nets APAC Survey Gig

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine