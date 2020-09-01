Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OMV Petrom Enters Han-Asparuh Block in Black Sea

September 1, 2020

Credit: Repsol (file image)
Credit: Repsol (file image)

Romania's OMV Petrom has acquired a 100% of the shares in OMV Offshore Bulgaria OMV, and entered the Han-Asparuh exploration block in Bulgaria.

Following Spanish Repsol's exit, the Bulgarian regulator approved the allocation of Repsol's 30% participating interest to the remaining two partners, OMV and Total.

Now, OMV Petrom's share in the block, via OMV Offshore Bulgaria, is 42.86%, alongside Total (57.14%) being the operator.

Peter Zeilinger, member of OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Upstream: "This acquisition is an important step in our strategy to expand our Upstream operations in the region. OMV Petrom has been active in the Black Sea for over four decades as operator and has gained valuable deepwater experience as non-operator in the adjacent Neptun Deep license in Romania."

In 2012, the Bulgarian Government awarded the Han-Asparuh exploration block to the consortium of OMV (30%), Total (40%) and Repsol (30%).

Han-Asparuh is located in the western Black Sea in Bulgaria, south of the Neptun Deep Block in Romania and has an area of 13,819 km² with maximum water depths of over 2,000 m. 

Exploration activities started in 2012 and included geological and geophysical surveys and the drilling of three exploration wells. An extensive 3D seismic campaign was finalized in May 2020 covering 5,614 km². The seismic data are currently being processed, and, based on the results, future exploration activities will be undertaken by the joint venture.

Energy Activity Romania Black Sea

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Lo83/WIkimedia

Total, Macquarie’s GIG Form Floating Offshore Wind JV in...
Credit: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Ninian Northern Topside to...


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Exxon Considering Global Job Cuts after Lay-Off Plan in Australia Revealed

Exxon Considering Global Job Cuts after Lay-Off Plan in Australia Revealed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine