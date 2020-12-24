Dayang Enterprise to Maintain Shell's Topsides in Malaysia

Malaysia's Dayang Enterprise has secured a contract extension from Shell for the provision of topside maintenance services in Malaysia.

The company has signed contract extensions with Shell's Malaysian subsidiaries Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited.

The duration of the contract is extended until June 15, 2021, and the value will depend on work carried out.

The original contract was awarded in July this year and was to last until the end of 2020.

Shell Malaysia Upstreamre recently celebrated its 110th year of operation in Sarawak and Sabah, Malaysia.

