Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dayang Enterprise to Maintain Shell's Topsides in Malaysia

December 24, 2020

Illustration - Shell's Gumusut Kakap Platform in Malaysia - Credit: Ika Prasetyawan/MarineTraffic.com
Illustration - Shell's Gumusut Kakap Platform in Malaysia - Credit: Ika Prasetyawan/MarineTraffic.com

Malaysia's Dayang Enterprise has secured a contract extension from Shell for the provision of topside maintenance services in Malaysia.

The company has signed contract extensions with Shell's Malaysian subsidiaries Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited.

The duration of the contract is extended until June 15, 2021, and the value will depend on work carried out. 

The original contract was awarded in July this year and was to last until the end of 2020.

 Shell Malaysia Upstreamre recently celebrated its 110th year of operation in Sarawak and Sabah, Malaysia. 

Watch the video marking the anniversary:

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Pacific Drilling drillships - Credit: Rab Lawrence/Flickr under CC BY 2.0 license

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court...
Leiv Eiriksson - Credit: MarineTraffic

ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Oil Discovery Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Thialf Removes Sable Offshore Platforms...
Energy
Screenshot - Credit: Oceaneering YouTube

OE’s 2020 Top of the Festive Video Pops
Industry News

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

Current News

ABS Rubberstamps MODEC's New FPSO Hull Repair Method

ABS Rubberstamps MODEC's New FPSO Hull Repair Method

Rockhopper Eyes 'Significant monetary damages' in Adriatic Sea Case

Rockhopper Eyes 'Significant monetary damages' in Adriatic Sea Case

Japan to Reveal 'Green Growth' Strategy

Japan to Reveal 'Green Growth' Strategy

Dayang Enterprise to Maintain Shell's Topsides in Malaysia

Dayang Enterprise to Maintain Shell's Topsides in Malaysia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine