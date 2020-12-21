Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UAE: GMS Bags Extensions for Jack-Up Duo

December 21, 2020

Credit: GMS
Credit: GMS

Gulf Marine Services, a provider of jack-up service vessels for the offshore energy industry, has secured contract extensions for two of its units.

GMS said Monday the contract extensions, totalling 13 months, were for two K-Class vessels, "at day rates in line with expectations."

"These contract extensions will further increase secured fleet utilization for 2021 to 75%. This compares to a level of 66% for 2020 at the same time last year," GMS said.

GMS said the contract extensions were with a leading oil and gas EPC Contractor in the UAE, without sharing the identity of the client.

Commenting, Mansour Al Alami, Executive Chairman of GMS, said: "We enter 2021 with a significant improvement to the secured utilisation position than we did last year, which is encouraging and gives us added comfort for the year ahead. It is equally encouraging to have contracts extended by our clients as it demonstrates the strong relationship we have with them and their willingness to work with GMS going forward."

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Rigs

Related Offshore News

The Shell Appomattox deep-water platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit:Allison Smith/Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Shell to Write Down O&G Asset Value by Up To $4.5B
Credit: Dogger Bank

GE to Deliver Giant 14MW Wind Turbines for Dogger Bank C...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Dogger Bank

GE to Deliver Giant 14MW Wind Turbines for Dogger Bank C...
Energy
Stena IceMAX- Credit: Paul McClimond/MarineTraffic

The Bahamas: BPC Spuds Perseverance #1 Offshore Well
Drilling

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

Current News

Germany: RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm Gets Planning Permission

Germany: RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm Gets Planning Permission

Industry's First: Oceaneering's 20.000-psi Equipment for Chevron's Anchor project

Industry's First: Oceaneering's 20.000-psi Equipment for Chevron's Anchor project

Trident Energy Books Vantage Jack-Up for E. Guinea Drilling

Trident Energy Books Vantage Jack-Up for E. Guinea Drilling

Floating Wind Offers Opportunities for Multiple Industries

Floating Wind Offers Opportunities for Multiple Industries

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine