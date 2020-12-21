Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MHWirth to Deliver $80M Drilling Equipment Package for Chinese Drillship

December 21, 2020

Drilling solutions provider MHWirth has secured an order to deliver a drilling equipment package for a Chinese drillship.

The company, part of Norway's Akastor, will deliver drilling equipment for China's Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS). 

The contract is for delivery of the topside drilling equipment to be installed onboard a drillship operated by GMGS with an expected delivery date in December 2023.  

The total contract value is about USD 80 million. 

"MHWirth will now engage with the client to conclude the final contract terms. Signing of final contract is expected to take place in Q1 2021," MHWirth said on Saturday

The new contract announcement comes just days after MHWirth was told by Keppel to suspend work under a drilling equipment order related to an Awilco Drilling semi-submersible drilling unit. More on that here.

