ONGC Taps Shearwater for Offshore Seismic Survey in India

December 21, 2020

SW Vespucci - Credit: Shearwater
SW Vespucci - Credit: Shearwater

Offshore seismic data acquisition services company Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract by ONGC in the Western Offshore India area. 

The project is scheduled to start in Q1 2021.

The four-month campaign covers two areas totaling around 2,800 square kilometers in the Arabian Sea off the west coast of India. 

Shearwater plans to use the SW Duchess and SW Vespucci vessels for the surveys.

To remind, the company earlier in December also announced a survey contract in India. This survey will be carried out for India's Reliance and off the country's east coast.

Under the contract, Shearwater will carry out a 3D survey in the Bay of Bengal, India.

The survey is slated to start in the first quarter of 2021 and covers 1,500 sq. km of block KG-UDWHP-2018/1 in the Krishna-Godavari basin. The 2010-built, 90.5 meters long, SW Vespucci seismic vessel will be used for this contract, too.

The vessel, of the Ulstein X-Bow design, was previously owned by WesternGeco, which sold its vessel fleet to Shearwater in 2018.


