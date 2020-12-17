Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GE Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels for French Offshore Wind Farm

December 17, 2020

GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind (GE) has ordered two crew transfer vessels destined to serve the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

GE has ordered the vessels from Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Tidal Transit. The two crew transfer vessels will be designed by naval architect Mauric and built by French shipyard Ocea. 

LD Tide, a joint venture between Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Tidal Transit will operate the two CTVs for the transfer of maintenance technicians to the Saint-Nazaire wind farm. 

"The two CTVs will sail under the French flag and will have the mission of ensuring the transfer of technicians (24 offshore wind technicians per crossing) between the coast and the farm for wind turbine maintenance," Louis Dreyfus Armateurs said.

The construction of the two CTVs will start in 2021 with commissioning scheduled for 2022. 

The Saint Nazaire offshore wind project reached a positive final investment decision in 2019 and is expected to enter service in 2022. 

Located in the Loire-Atlantique region in coastal France, the project is a 480-megawatt (MW) wind farm that will feature 80 GE Haliade 160-6MW turbines to be manufactured in France. 

According to GE, each Haliade turbine powers 5,000 homes. The project is expected to generate the equivalent of 20% of the Loire-Atlantique’s electricity consumption.

Turbines will be located between 12 and 20 kilometers off the Loire-Atlantique coast, at depths ranging from 12 to 25 meters, and deployed an area of about 78 square km. The project is being developed by Eolien Maritime France (EMF).


Provisional technical characteristics of the two CTVs 

• Length: 26.70 m 

• Width: 9.40m 

• Draught: 1.80 m 

• 24 technicians 

• 3 crew members 

• Service speed: > 25 knots 

• Cargo capacity: 10 tons 

• Propulsion: IMO tier III, hybrid (batteries) & hydrogen ready Technical innovations / Environmental impact 

• Semi-swath hull shape, allowing for better seakeeping performance to facilitate the transfer of technicians in rough seas (2 HS meters) and improve comfort in transit. 

• Aluminium construction and addition of a T-Foil (load-bearing plane) to reduce fuel consumption. 

• Connection to shore power during stopovers

Offshore Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

(Image; NETSCo)

NETSCo, LR Designing Jones Act Wind Turbine Installation...
(Image: Dominion Energy)

Keppel AmFELS Lays Keel for First Jones Act WTIV


Trending Offshore News

Premier Oil CEO Tony Durrant / Credit: Premier Oil

Premier Oil CEO Steps Down from Board Ahead of Chrysaor...
People
Fortuna - Credit: Juergen Baack/MarineTraffic.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite...
Offshore

Insight

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Video

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

Current News

GE Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels for French Offshore Wind Farm

GE Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels for French Offshore Wind Farm

KrisEnergy's Sale of Vietnam Offshore Block Delayed Again

KrisEnergy's Sale of Vietnam Offshore Block Delayed Again

First Results Are In: Maersk Drilling's Hybrid Jack-Up Cuts CO2 Emissions by 25%

First Results Are In: Maersk Drilling's Hybrid Jack-Up Cuts CO2 Emissions by 25%

Gallery: Heerema's Aegir Installs Module on Woodside's Pluto Alpha Platform

Gallery: Heerema's Aegir Installs Module on Woodside's Pluto Alpha Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine