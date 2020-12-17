Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater GeoServices in $437M Debt Refinancing Deal

December 17, 2020

Illustration - A Shearwater vessel - Credit: Shearwater
Illustration - A Shearwater vessel - Credit: Shearwater

Offshore seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices has signed new debt and guarantee facilities totaling $437 million, as part of the planned refinancing of the company’s maturing debt. 

The new facilities include the refinancing of the USD 325 million bridge facility originating from the purchase of the marine seismic acquisition assets and operations of WesternGeco in November 2018.

Andreas Hveding Aubert, the CFO of Shearwater said: "We enjoy continued confidence from our lenders whose long-term backing has supported Shearwater in driving the necessary consolidation in the market. The agreed financial structure provides us with a flexible and robust financial platform for pursuing our long-term strategy and solidifies our position for a market recovery."

The new facilities with two- and four-years maturities have been signed with DNB Bank ASA, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank AS, DVB Bank SE and GIEK. 

They replace approximately USD 500 million of debt under the old structure, effectively refinancing all corporate facilities except for the net liabilities assumed as part of the acquisition of the CGG vessels in January 2020. The refinancing is subject to customary closing conditions.

Additionally, Shearwater’s existing shareholders will contribute USD 25 million of new equity as part of the refinancing.

Finance Vessels Geoscience Activity Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

(File Photo: Nord Stream 2 - © Axel Schmidt)

Timeline: Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline's Difficult Birth
(Image: Dominion Energy)

Keppel AmFELS Lays Keel for First Jones Act WTIV


Trending Offshore News

Premier Oil CEO Tony Durrant / Credit: Premier Oil

Premier Oil CEO Steps Down from Board Ahead of Chrysaor...
People
Fortuna - Credit: Juergen Baack/MarineTraffic.com

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite...
Offshore

Insight

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Video

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

Current News

GE Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels for French Offshore Wind Farm

GE Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels for French Offshore Wind Farm

KrisEnergy's Sale of Vietnam Offshore Block Delayed Again

KrisEnergy's Sale of Vietnam Offshore Block Delayed Again

First Results Are In: Maersk Drilling's Hybrid Jack-Up Cuts CO2 Emissions by 25%

First Results Are In: Maersk Drilling's Hybrid Jack-Up Cuts CO2 Emissions by 25%

Gallery: Heerema's Aegir Installs Module on Woodside's Pluto Alpha Platform

Gallery: Heerema's Aegir Installs Module on Woodside's Pluto Alpha Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine