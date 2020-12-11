IKM Works on Pipeline, Umbilicals Concept for Equinor's Barents Sea Oil Discovery

IKM Ocean Design has won a contract with Equinor for a pipeline engineering concept study for the Wisting oil field in the Barents Sea.

Wisting, located in the Barents Sea, 300 kilometers from Norway’s northern coast, in a water depth of 400 meters was discovered by OMV in 2013.

Equinor in December 2019 took over the operatorship for the development phase, while OMV will assume the role as the operator for the operation phase.

Under the contract awarded to IKM Ocean Design, the company will be responsible for the conceptual design of the Wisting pipelines and umbilical’s routing and overall field layout conceptual engineering.

In addition, the contract includes the conceptual design of the 200 km long gas export pipeline from the Wisting field to the Snøhvit D template. IKM Ocean Design did not provide details on the value of the contract. However, it did share a photo of a cake made to celebrate the contract win.

Credit: Wisting

Worth reminding, Equinor last month awarded several contracts for concept studies for various parts of the development of the Wisting

The studies are expected to further progress the project development towards a final concept select decision.

Equinor and partners are assessing the use of a cylindrical FPSO for the project, with the decision expected to be made in the second quarter of 2021.

Suppliers that have been awarded contracts in connection with the start of Wisting concept studies are: Aker Solutions, KBR Ltd., Sevan SSP and Aibel for the FPSO concept study; and Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC, OneSubsea Processing, IKM Ocean Design, and Kongsberg Maritime for SURF (Subsea Production and Processing Equipment, Umbilical, Risers and Flowlines).

Partners in the Wisting project are Equinor (35%), OMV (Norge) AS (25%), Petoro AS (20%) and Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (20%).

The partnership aims to make an investment decision for Wisting at the end of 2022.

Credit: Equinor

