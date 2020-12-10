McDermott Nets pre-FEED Extension for BHP's Trion Floater

Australian oil and gas firm BHP has awarded a contract to McDermott to carry out the preliminary Front-End Engineering Design (preFEED) extension phase for a Floating Production Unit (FPU) that could be installed at its Trion field offshore Mexico.

The FPU would be installed in a water depth of around 8,200 feet (2,500 meters) at the Trion field, located approximately 19 miles (30 kilometers) south of the U.S./Mexico border and approximately 112 miles (180 kilometers) from the Mexican coastline.

McDermott said that the pre-FEED extension is expected to create greater value for the project by concentrating on the optimization of thedesign and execution strategy.

BHP acquired the Trion asset in Mexico’s first-ever Deepwater Bid Round in 2016. The Trion field encompasses an area of 1,285 square kilometers and is located in the Perdido belt at a water depth of approximately 2,570 meters. BHP is the operator holding a 60% interest in the development and PEMEX is the non-operating partner with a 40% interest.

Commenting on the pre-FEED extension, Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for McDermott's North, Central and South America region said: "We look forward to building on our strong relationship with BHP and Pemex with this latest contract award for the next phase in the Trion Project for the Semi-Submersible FPU. We will work with the project to further develop the execution plan for Trion in order to optimize the design and pre-FEED scope for them."

To remind, McDermott was awarded a pre-FEED contract for Trion FPU in March 2020. Its scope includes engineering tasks related to the configuration, sizing and preliminary analysis of the FPU, including topsides, hull, risers and mooring.

"McDermott will work in close partnership with Houston Offshore Engineering and Wood on the Pre-FEED extension. McDermott will lead a single, integrated team to perform project management, execution planning and estimation services," the company said.

Houston Offshore Engineering and Wood will focus on engineering optimizations. Technical support for fabrication and integration planning will be provided by McDermott's fabrication yards in Batam, Indonesia, and Altamira, Mexico.

McDermott is currently delivering the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), transportation and installation (T&I) and pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the BHP Ruby Project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.