Solstad Taps IKM Subsea for ROV Services in Taiwan

ROV manufacturer and operator IKM Subsea Singapore has won a contract with the Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad for ROV services at the construction support vessel, the Normand Baltic.

The contract will see IKM Subsea provide the Merlin WR200 Workclass ROV with toolings and personnel for an offshore wind farm Installation project in Taiwan. Project mobilization will start in the first quarter of 2021. The contract duration is and duration is 150 days plus options.

"With the uptrend in the renewables market in the region, we have envisioned to be part of it and this contract is a great start,” says Mahesh Govindan, Managing Director APAC & ME.

The ROV contract follows Solstad Offshore's winning of the offshore wind work in Taiwan, as announced in August.

Solstad at the time said that the 2010-built Normand Baltic would support an unnamed EPIC contractor in the development phase of an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Normand Baltic - Credit: Solstad Offshore