Shearwater to Shoot 3D Seismic for Reliance Offshore India

December 7, 2020

Vespucci / Credit: Shearwater
India's Reliance Industries has awarded a 3D seismic data acquisition contract to seismic survey services provider Shearwater.

Under the contract, Shearwater will carry out a 3D survey in the Bay of Bengal, India.

The survey is slated to start in the first quarter of 2021 and covers 1,500 sq. km of block KG-UDWHP-2018/1 in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

Shearwater said Monday that the contract scope with Reliance also included fast-track time processing.

The seismic company will use the 2010-built, 90.5 meters long, SW Vespucci seismic vessel for the survey. 

The vessel, of the Ulstein X-Bow design, was previously owned by WesternGeco, which sold its vessel fleet to Shearwater in 2018.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract by Reliance and add to our backlog for the winter season,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “Shearwater crews have remained busy in India throughout the year and this award is a confirmation of our leading market position and strong operational track record in the region.”

