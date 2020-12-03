Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Labor Union Agrees Wage Deal. Strike at Schlumberger Averted

December 3, 2020

Credit: Arild/AdobeStock
Credit: Arild/AdobeStock

Norway's Safe labor union has come to an agreement with employers over wages and other conditions at oil service companies, it said on Thursday, preventing a strike among workers.

The bargaining covered drillers, well service crews, and other workers at oil industry subcontractors Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Vetco Gray, Weatherford, Subsea 7, Halliburton, and Oceaneering.

Norway is western Europe's top petroleum exporting nation. 

Some 262 Schlumberger employees had been due to strike if the talks failed, hitting the drilling of new oil and gas wells but not ongoing production. 

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy People Activity Norway Europe People & Companies

Related Offshore News

For Illustration only - Credit: MODEC

Floating Wind to Grow '2000-fold' by 2050, DNV GL Says
Credit: Aker Solutions

Reuters: Malaysia Probing Aker Solutions over Petronas...


Trending Offshore News

Walney, UK - Credit: Ørsted

Denmark Tells Ørsted to Pay $1B in Taxes for UK Offshore...
Finance
A Seadrill Partners drillship - Credit: Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...
Finance

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Ex-Lockheed Martin CEO Joins Chevron Board

Ex-Lockheed Martin CEO Joins Chevron Board

Woodside Blocks Another Firm from Joining Offshore Senegal Block

Woodside Blocks Another Firm from Joining Offshore Senegal Block

Equinor, SINTEF to Collaborate on Offshore Wind, Marine Systems Solutions

Equinor, SINTEF to Collaborate on Offshore Wind, Marine Systems Solutions

No Proof of Corruption in Nigeria's Offshore Oilfield Sale to Eni, Shell, Lawyer of Ex-Oil Minister Says

No Proof of Corruption in Nigeria's Offshore Oilfield Sale to Eni, Shell, Lawyer of Ex-Oil Minister Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine