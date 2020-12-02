Enhanced Drilling Tech for Vår Energi's Ops Offshore Norway

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has signed a framework agreement with drilling equipment firm Enhanced Drilling.

Under the agreement, Enhanced Drilling will provide Vår Energi with its Cutting Transportation System (CTS) and Riserless Mud Recovery (RMR) services on Vår Energi operated fields.

According to Enhanced Drilling, headquartered in Straume just outside of Bergen, Norway, the RMR system ensures all mud and cuttings are returned to the rig, with zero discharge to the sea.

"The result is a safer and more stable top-hole, drilled with minimal environmental impact. CTS and RMR systems have been used on over 900 wells worldwide," Enhanced drilling said.

Enhanced Drilling's technology and services will be used on the Balder Field, Goliat Field, and various exploration wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"Enhanced Drilling’s CTS technology enables the operators to take cuttings, cement, mud, clay and other deposits away from the well in a safe and efficient matter and dump it on a designated location on seabed," Enhanced Drilling said.

Kjetil Lunde, who was appointed Enhanced Drilling’s CEO in October, said: "We are delighted that Vår Energi has chosen to use Enhanced Drilling’s technology and services for a number of their wells on the NCS. Another sign that our solutions and technologies are reliable and trusted."