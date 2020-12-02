Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enhanced Drilling Tech for Vår Energi's Ops Offshore Norway

December 2, 2020

Credit: Enhanced Drilling
Credit: Enhanced Drilling

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has signed a framework agreement with drilling equipment firm Enhanced Drilling.

Under the agreement, Enhanced Drilling will provide Vår Energi with its Cutting Transportation System (CTS) and Riserless Mud Recovery (RMR) services on Vår Energi operated fields.

According to Enhanced Drilling, headquartered in Straume just outside of Bergen, Norway, the RMR system ensures all mud and cuttings are returned to the rig, with zero discharge to the sea. 

"The result is a safer and more stable top-hole, drilled with minimal environmental impact. CTS and RMR systems have been used on over 900 wells worldwide," Enhanced drilling said.

Enhanced Drilling's technology and services will be used on the Balder Field, Goliat Field, and various exploration wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"Enhanced Drilling’s CTS technology enables the operators to take cuttings, cement, mud, clay and other deposits away from the well in a safe and efficient matter and dump it on a designated location on seabed," Enhanced Drilling said.

Kjetil Lunde, who was appointed Enhanced Drilling’s CEO in October, said: "We are delighted that Vår Energi has chosen to use Enhanced Drilling’s technology and services for a number of their wells on the NCS. Another sign that our solutions and technologies are reliable and trusted."

 

Technology Offshore Energy Drilling Subsea Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Walney, UK - Credit: Ørsted

Denmark Tells Ørsted to Pay $1B in Taxes for UK Offshore...
DEME's jack-up vessel ‘Neptune’ - Credit: DEME

Industry's First: 'Collared Monopiles' for RWE’s Kaskasi...

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Lebanon Wants Maritime Border Talks to Succeed. Difficulties Can Be Overcome, President Says

Lebanon Wants Maritime Border Talks to Succeed. Difficulties Can Be Overcome, President Says

Australia: Triangle Energy Restarts Oil Output from Cliff Head Field Well

Australia: Triangle Energy Restarts Oil Output from Cliff Head Field Well

Aker Carbon Capture, MAN in CCS Technology Collaboration

Aker Carbon Capture, MAN in CCS Technology Collaboration

Siemens Gamesa CEO Elected Chairman of WindEurope

Siemens Gamesa CEO Elected Chairman of WindEurope

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine