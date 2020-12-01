Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energy Ministry: Norway's Oil Output Cuts End on Dec. 31

December 1, 2020

Gullfaks B - Equinor - Photo Ole Jørgen Bratland
Gullfaks B - Equinor - Photo Ole Jørgen Bratland

Norway's oil output curbs, in place since June, are set to end on Dec. 31, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Tuesday.

"The Norwegian regulation will expire at the end of the year," the ministry said in a statement.

Following a sharp drop in crude prices in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand, Norway in April announced it would slash output for the final seven months of the year.

The move supported deep cuts by the OPEC+ group, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and several other countries, but not Norway.

The group is meeting again this week to negotiate further cuts.

"Norway is not part of OPEC+ and is not invited to this meeting," the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

"The measures taken by OPEC+ and other countries during the pandemic have been crucial and successful in stabilizing the oil market to the benefit for both producers and consumers," it said. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production Regulations

Related Offshore News

DEME's jack-up vessel ‘Neptune’ - Credit: DEME

Industry's First: 'Collared Monopiles' for RWE’s Kaskasi...
Liza Destiny FPSO producing oil for Exxon in Guyana / Image source: Hess Corporation

Exxon Takes $20B Writedown. Puts Focus on Brazil, Guyana,...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil

Premier Oil, Rockhopper, Navitas Take More Time for Sea...
Energy
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (File Photo)

Russia's Nord Stream 2 Set to Resume Pipe-laying Work
Offshore

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Minesto Delivers First Tidal Energy to Faroese Grid

Minesto Delivers First Tidal Energy to Faroese Grid

Environmental Activists Take Shell to Court. Seek End to Emissions

Environmental Activists Take Shell to Court. Seek End to Emissions

Sapura Berani Rig Moves to Start Drilling for Total in Congo

Sapura Berani Rig Moves to Start Drilling for Total in Congo

Energy Ministry: Norway's Oil Output Cuts End on Dec. 31

Energy Ministry: Norway's Oil Output Cuts End on Dec. 31

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine