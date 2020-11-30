Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brazil: PGS to Resume Campos Basin 3D Seismic Survey in December

November 30, 2020

Ramform Titan - Courtesy PGS

Norwegian marine seismic data acquisition company PGS has informed that its Ramform Titan vessel is about to continue the acquisition of the Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X (Phase 2), a prefunded MultiClient 3D seismic survey with multi-azimuth coverage.

In December 2020, PGS will resume operations, to acquire an additional 8 400 sq km. This survey provides the first 3D seismic for 17th Round blocks.

Ramform Titan will be configured with 14 multisensor streamers, each 10.05 km long, the largest spread ever towed offshore Brazil. 

"This configuration minimizes the number of source points per square kilometer and reduces the number of acquisition days," PGS said.

This survey will provide the first 3D seismic data over blocks offered in the upcoming 17th Bidding Round, now scheduled for October 2021.

Martin Melhuus, PGS Vice President Sales & Services for South America, commented, “We are very pleased for Ramform Titan to be back in Campos Basin. Despite the challenges of this year, the support of industry funding for this program shows there is strong interest in the potential within the Campos Basin. 

"This is a strategic project in a core area where PGS fully utilizes its latest acquisition innovations in providing a step-change in data quality for the evaluation of the upcoming 17th Bidding Round acreage and greater Campos pre-salt play. Available fast-track results show great promise and reveal large pre-salt structures within the available acreage," Melhuus said.

