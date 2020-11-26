MacGregor to Install Predictive Maintenance Solution on North Sea Giant Vessel

Cargotec's subsidiary MacGregor has signed an agreement with offshore vessel owner North Sea Shipping to deliver its OnWatch Scout Predict on the North Sea Giant offshore vessel.

OnWatch Scout is a solution that connects installed equipment aboard a vessel to advanced monitoring systems that continuously analyze component conditions and predict maintenance needs.

MacGregor has signed a 5-year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement with North Sea Shipping, and the company's OnWatch team will start installation and testing on the North Sea Giant during December and January 2021 in Norway.

"North Sea Shipping sees clear benefits in the OnWatch Scout Predict capability, including the use of machine learning models that, with time, will be able to detect potential problems and enable these to be addressed before they occur. The system will also guide technical crew through troubleshooting measures and even on board repairs whilst North Sea Giant remains in operation," MacGregor said Thursday.

Henning Revne, Technical Manager in North Sea Shipping says: “It's all about capacity and operational uptime 24/7, and this technology will make a difference both for our clients and crew. We are very much looking forward to starting up in January 2021.”

The large subsea construction vessel, North Sea Giant, is equipped with two MacGregor Active Heave Compensated (AHC) offshore cranes, SWL 50 & 400 tonnes, and operates in the harsh environment of the North Sea.