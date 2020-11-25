Tokyo Gas Joins Chiba Offshore Wind Partnership

Japan's largest provider of city gas Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. has joined the joint venture established by Shizen Energy Inc. and Northland Power Inc. in 2019 for the development of offshore wind projects in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, the partners announced Wednesday.

In conjunction with this alliance, each of the partners will be a shareholder of Chiba Offshore Wind Inc. (COW), the development vehicle for the projects.

Management and employees from each of the three companies are working together on the projects, with a combined team of more than 30 people. COW is developing the projects off the Pacific Ocean coastline of Chiba Prefecture, with the target to achieve promising area designation.

Tokyo Gas is expanding its renewable power business, both domestically and overseas, to achieve its renewable power transaction volume target of 5GW by 2030, with the ultimate goal to achieve net zero CO2 emissions.