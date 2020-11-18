Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigerian Long Delayed Oil Reform Bill to Pass 'Within Six Months'

November 18, 2020

House Speaker Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (File Photo) - Credit: ZholaBal/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 4.0
House Speaker Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (File Photo) - Credit: ZholaBal/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 4.0

Nigeria's House of Representatives will pass a long-delayed oil reform bill within six months, its speaker said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for an overhaul of laws governing the country's oil and gas industry.

The reforms have been in the works for nearly two decades and President Muhammadu Buhari sent the latest effort to the National Assembly in late September.

The legislation looks to revise laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration which have not been fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing.

Oil executives have said reforms are key for Nigeria to attract investment in an era of low oil prices and a shift away from fossil fuels.

The government had aimed to pass the reforms by mid-summer.

House Speaker Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila said the House would pass the bill "within the next six months, or probably less."

But he said the Oil Producers Trade Section, an industry group that includes international companies such as Total and Chevron as well as local companies such as Aiteo and Oando, told him that the bill in its present form, "doesn't provide the environment for future investments."

Gbajabiamila said the group took issue with a variety of provisions, including sections on royalties, tax, how to handle state oil company NNPC's outstanding liabilities and the segregation of the upstream and downstream, among other complaints. 

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Editing by Jane Merriman)


Energy Activity Africa Regulations Nigeria

Related Offshore News

P40 platform - Credit: MarineTraffic

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore...
Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

ExxonMobil Makes Non-Commercial Discovery at Guyana's...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

ExxonMobil Makes Non-Commercial Discovery at Guyana's...
Vessels
P40 platform - Credit: MarineTraffic

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore...
Deepwater

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

Oil Firms Boost Nigeria Security as Protests, Job Cuts Stoke Tension

Oil Firms Boost Nigeria Security as Protests, Job Cuts Stoke Tension

Last U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Under Trump to Test Industry Demand

Last U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Under Trump to Test Industry Demand

Ørsted Pens Offshore Wind Workforce Deal with NABTU

Ørsted Pens Offshore Wind Workforce Deal with NABTU

SUBSEA TECH: Compact Hydrographic System for Shallow-Water ‘Gap-Filler’ Surveys

SUBSEA TECH: Compact Hydrographic System for Shallow-Water ‘Gap-Filler’ Surveys

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine