Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. BOEM to Hold First 2021 Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale in March

November 17, 2020

For illustration; A Gulf of Mexico Platform - Credit: donvictori0/AdobeStock
For illustration; A Gulf of Mexico Platform - Credit: donvictori0/AdobeStock

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), a Department of Interior agency responsible for the management of offshore energy leases, has picked March 2021 for the first U.S. Gulf of Mexico lease sale next year.

BOEM will offer 78.2 million acres for a region-wide Gulf of Mexico lease sale, formally named Lease Sale 257.

The offshore lease sale, scheduled to be live-streamed from New Orleans, will be the eighth of ten planned offshore sales under the 2017-2022 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. 

The sale will include approximately 14,594 unleased blocks – all of the available unleased areas in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, BOEM said Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bids are only being accepted by mail.  

Worth noting, BOEM will on Wednesday, November 18, hold Lease Sale 256. This Lease Sale 256 was delayed from its planned August 2020 date to allow time for additional analysis of oil and gas markets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite circumstances imposed by the coronavirus, we are confident that industry remains interested in acquiring new leases to support their portfolios,” said Mike Celata, Director of BOEM’s Gulf of Mexico Region. “The Gulf of Mexico is a world-class resource area that serves a key role in our nation’s energy security.”

Tomorrow's lease sale will include approximately 14,755 unleased blocks, located from three to 231 miles offshore, in the Gulf’s Western, Central and Eastern planning areas in water depths ranging from nine to more than 11,115 feet (three to 3,400 meters).

According to BOEM, the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), covering about 160 million acres, is estimated to contain about 48 billion barrels of undiscovered technically recoverable oil and 141 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered technically recoverable gas.   

Energy Industry News Activity Gulf of Mexico Regulations

Related Offshore News

Illustration only: Equinor's Troll A platform offshore Norway- Credit:Øyvind Gravås and Even Kleppa/Equinor

Equinor: Oil Demand to Peak Earlier Than Previously...
Credit: Lundin Energy

Lundin's Polmak Well in Barents Sea Comes Up Dry

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

Inadequate Preload Procedure Caused Liftboat to Overturn -NTSB

Inadequate Preload Procedure Caused Liftboat to Overturn -NTSB

Prysmian Picked for Cable Works at RWE's Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Picked for Cable Works at RWE's Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Suriname Offers 8 Blocks in Shallow Waters

Suriname Offers 8 Blocks in Shallow Waters

U.S. BOEM to Hold First 2021 Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale in March

U.S. BOEM to Hold First 2021 Offshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale in March

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine