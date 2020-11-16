Atlantic Endeavor Crew Transfer Vessel Almost Ready for Launch

U.S. offshore wind crew transfer firm Atlantic Wind Transfers said Sunday that the Atlantic Endeavor crew transfer vessel rolled out on the lift dock at Blount Boats over the weekend to get ready for the launch.

This new Chartwell Marine crew transfer vessel will be heading to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Farm for Dominion Energy to support the two Siemens Gamesa turbines 27-miles off Virginia Beach.

"Atlantic Wind Transfers and her crew are looking forward to providing O&M support in the years to come," Atlantic Wind Transfers said in a social media post.

The company, based in Quonset Point, Rhode Island has a long-term O&M Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) contract with Dominion Energy for CVOW project support.

Atlantic Wind Transfers was selected by Dominion Energy through a competitive bid process. The crew transfer vessel will be based out of Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.

Atlantic Wind Transfers is the first CTV owner/operator in the U.S. operating the “Atlantic Pioneer” built in 2016 originally under a contract with Deepwater Wind for the installation and operations & maintenance of the five GE 6 megawatt turbines off Block Island, Rhode Island.

Read more about the Atlantic Endeavour.



