Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OPEC+ Starts Talks to Weigh Further Steps to Support Oil Market

November 16, 2020

OPEC Logo / Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov/AdobeStock
OPEC Logo / Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov/AdobeStock

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies started meetings on Monday that will look at further action to support the oil market in 2021, as the second wave of coronavirus weighs on demand and prices.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, were due to raise output by 2 million barrels per day in January as part of a steady easing of record supply cuts. With prices weakening, OPEC+ is considering delaying the increase or cutting further.

An option gaining support among OPEC+ is keeping the existing supply curbs of 7.7 million bpd for another three to six months, OPEC+ sources said, rather than tapering the cut to 5.7 million bpd in January as currently called for.

"Discussion on this is possible," said an OPEC source, citing "weaker demand and rising Libyan output."

Two OPEC+ committees are meeting virtually this week. The Joint Technical Committee started its meeting on Monday at 1000 GMT and the higher-level Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which can recommend policy steps to OPEC+, meets on Tuesday.

Algeria, holder of the rotating OPEC presidency, has backed an extension of existing cuts and top exporter Saudi Arabia has said the OPEC+ deal could be "tweaked" if needed.

Other options, seen by sources as less likely, include going ahead with the planned increase or cutting supply further.

Monday's meeting will also review compliance with supply cuts, which sources said on Friday stood at a robust 101% in October.

Oil was trading below $44 a barrel on Monday, finding support in recent sessions from hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and for further action by OPEC+.

The full OPEC+ is due to meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to decide policy.

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar, Lamine Chikhi, Olesya Astakhova, editing by Louise Heavens)

Energy Activity Production Oil Price

Related Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Vineyard Wind Facing More Permit Delays
Credit: SBM Offshore

Topside Integration Works Kick Off on Liza Unity FPSO in...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

OTC 2021 Postponed

OTC 2021 Postponed

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore Brazil

UK: SSE, Scottish Power, National Grid to Develop 4GW Subsea Power Link

UK: SSE, Scottish Power, National Grid to Develop 4GW Subsea Power Link

Atlantic Endeavor Crew Transfer Vessel Almost Ready for Launch

Atlantic Endeavor Crew Transfer Vessel Almost Ready for Launch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine