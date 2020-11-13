Chrysaor Takes Skandi Aukra PSV on Long-term Charter

Norwegian offshore support vessel operator DOF Group has secured a long-term contract for its Skandi Aukra platform supply vessel.

The vessel has been chartered by the UK North Sea operator Chrysaor. The charter will begin in December 2020, in direct continuation of its current contract.

The vessel will stay with Chrysaor for two years. The oil company will have two one-year options to extend the charter.

Skandi Aukra, 87,9 meters long, has been continuously supporting UKCS Operators, including Chrysaor, for several years.

The vessel was built in Norway in 2012.