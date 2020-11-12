Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

November 12, 2020

Offshore installation specialist Subsea 7 has expanded its fleet with newbuild reel-lay vessel Seven Vega.

Built by Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC, the Seven Vega is 149 meters long, with a breadth of 33 meters, and a Class 3 dynamic positioning system.

Its reel-lay system has a 600-ton top tension capacity consisting of a 32-meter main reel and a 17-meter auxiliary reel with a maximum storage capacity of 5,600 and 1,600 tons respectively. The vessel is fitted with cranes offering a lifting capacity of 250 and 50 tons, and several smaller cranes alongside two side-launching work-class remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) systems.

The twin tensioner pipelay ramp tilts to allow pipeline installation from shallow waters to depths of up to 3,000 meters. 

Phil Simons, Executive Vice President Projects & Operations Subsea 7, said, “We are pleased to add Seven Vega, one of the most capable and cost-effective reel-lay vessels in the market, to our fleet. The vessel is an important, long-term investment and sets a new standard for offshore pipelay. It has been purposely designed to install economical flowline technologies that address the growing market trend towards longer tie-back developments. This includes complex pipe-in-pipe, piggyback, and electrically heat traced flowline systems, risers, umbilicals and structures in water depths up to 3,000 meters.

Seven Vega is now operational and is loading pipe for its first project, Subsea 7 said. AIS data show that the vessel is currently in moored in near Alesund, Norway.
Seven Vega (Photo: Subsea 7)

Offshore Vessels Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Pipelay Vessel

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO Render - Image Credit: Woodside

'Bittersweet Exit' - FAR to Sell Stake in Senegal Offshore...
Credit:halberg/AdobeStock

Eni, HitecVision Form Offshore Wind Firm in Norway


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Viking - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Shell Books Maersk Viking Drillship for Brunei Offshore...
Drilling
Springifeld workers on an offshore rig (File Photo: Springfield)

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil...
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Current News

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Included in Annual U.S. Defense Bill

Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Included in Annual U.S. Defense Bill

Nigeria Case Against JP Morgan over OPL 245 Offshore Oil Deal to Go to Trial

Nigeria Case Against JP Morgan over OPL 245 Offshore Oil Deal to Go to Trial

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil Fields

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil Fields

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine