ConocoPhillips Makes 'Significant' Gas Find at Warka Well Offshore Norway

November 11, 2020

Leiv Eiriksson - Credit: Marius Vassnes/MarineTraffic.com
Oil and gas company ConocoPhillips said Wednesday it had made a significant and potentially the largest gas condensate discovery offshore Norway this year.

The discovery was made in the Norwegian Sea, in the production license 1009, 22 miles northwest of the Heidrun Field and 150 miles from the coast of Norway.

ConocoPhillips operates the license with 65 percent working interest. Poland's PGNiG holds the remaining 35 percent working interest.

The discovery well, 6507/4-1 (Warka), was drilled by the Transocean's Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig in 1,312 feet (400 meters) water depth to a total depth of 16,355 feet (4985 meters). 

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 50 and 190 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. Further appraisal will be conducted to determine potential flow rates, the reservoir’s ultimate resource recovery and plans for development, the company said.

“We have built a strong position on the Norwegian shelf since the discovery of the Ekofisk Field in 1969 and we are a very active industry operator and partner across the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea,” said Matt Fox, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

"This discovery, potentially the largest on the Norwegian Continental shelf this year, bolsters our position in the Norwegian Sea and the Heidrun area. The Warka discovery and potential future opportunities represent very low cost of supply resource additions that can extend our multi-decade success on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

The Leiv Eiriksson drilling rig, will, upon completion of the Warka well will proceed to drill the exploration well 6507/5-10 S (Slagugle) in production license 891, which is located 14 miles north-northeast of the Heidrun Field. ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is operator of production license 891 with 80 percent working interest and Pandion Energy AS holds 20 percent working interest.

Credit: NPD

Drilling Activity Norway Europe

