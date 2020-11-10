Chrysaor Files Application for Offshore CO2 Storage License

Chrysaor, a UK-North Sea focused oil and gas company, has tendered a license application for the purpose of storing CO2, and will, in parallel, seek agreement for a storage lease with The Crown Estate for the storage of CO2 in a depleted Southern North Sea gas reservoir.

These applications are in support of the V Net Zero Project, which aims to store and transport CO2 from the Immingham cluster on Humberside, in Northern England.

The capture, compression, and conditioning of the CO2 will be performed by the Humber Zero project, a coalition of industry partners including Vitol and Phillips 66.

"The V Net Zero project is aligned to Chrysaor’s energy transition strategy and will be critical to delivering low carbon infrastructure on Humberside, the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial region," Chrysaorm, which recently agreed to merge with Premier Oil, said.

Commenting on the application, Phil Kirk, Chief Executive, Chrysaor, said: “This application is a meaningful step for V Net Zero and our ambition towards delivering the UK’s first industrial-scale carbon capture and storage project. We are delighted to work alongside a strong industrial coalition of leading energy companies and play a key part in the UK’s net zero journey.”

Jonathan Briggs, Project Director, Humber Zero, said: “Humber Zero represents a critical part of UK industry; one of Europe’s most efficient power plants and a highly sophisticated refinery, providing power, fuels and components vital to the electrification of transport. Capturing and storing CO2 from this industrial complex will significantly reduce UK emissions, whilst preserving jobs and British industry.

"It will also provide a platform to build a hydrogen economy in an around the Humber, with a view to developing green-energy expertise and processes which can be replicated across the country and provide a meaningful contribution to net-zero targets. The V Net Zero project and Chrysaor’s license application represent an important and exciting step toward delivering net zero in the Humber by offering advantaged CO2 storage sites at scale to Humber Zero and other emitters in the wider industrial cluster.”