McDermott Bags Booster Compression Module FEED for Ichthys Platform

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has won a contract to provide front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys Liquified Natural Gas Field Development, off Australia.

The contract is for a booster compression module FEED with optional engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project.

The booster compression module will be added to the Ichthys LNG offshore central processing platform, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

McDermott is also undertaking umbilicals, risers and flowlines (URF) as part of an expansion of the existing Ichthys LNG facilities.

Engineering will be completed in McDermott's Asia Pacific headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.