McDermott Bags Booster Compression Module FEED for Ichthys Platform

November 10, 2020

Credit: McDermott
Credit: McDermott

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has won a contract to provide front end engineering and design (FEED) services for the INPEX-operated Ichthys Liquified Natural Gas Field Development, off Australia.

The contract is for a booster compression module FEED with optional engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project. 

The booster compression module will be added to the Ichthys LNG offshore central processing platform, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

McDermott is also undertaking umbilicals, risers and flowlines (URF) as part of an expansion of the existing Ichthys LNG facilities.

Engineering will be completed in McDermott's Asia Pacific headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. 

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

ABS Launches Infectious Disease Mitigation Notation

Chrysaor Files Application for Offshore CO2 Storage License

Opinion: Successful Vaccine Would Boost Oil Consumption, but Not for 6-12 Months

Equinor Hires Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Schlumberger for Drilling Work at Bacalhau Field Off Brazil

