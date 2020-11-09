Taqa Deploys Predictive Maintenance Software on Three North Sea Platforms

Predictive analytics company VROC has won a contract with oil firm Taqa to provide predictive maintenance software for Taqa's North Sea oil and gas platforms

The three oil and gas platforms, Tern, Cormorant Alpha, and Harding, located in the UK North Sea will initially use the technology, with an option to add a fourth North Cormorant once sensors and communications are installed.

According to VROC, its AI predictive analytics software identified a number of proactive interventions during the product trial.

VROC said that the six-month proof of concept project was spear-headed by Taqa reliability team based in Aberdeen UK, to harness technology to improve its late-life oil and gas platforms' reliability and productivity.

"During the trial more than five proactive interventions were identified and predicted by VROC, providing the TAQA team with the insights to make informed businesses decisions," VROC said.

Per the developer, the VROC predictive analytics platform holistically monitors the health of assets, to predict impending equipment failures, reducing process degradation and providing rapid root cause analysis.

"The technology also allows industrial businesses to optimize their processes, improve the reliability of assets and production, whilst delivering OPEX savings to the business," VROC said.

Below is a video, shared by VROC, showcasing the capabilities of its predictive analytics software