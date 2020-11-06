Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
WIND Opens Taiwan Office

November 6, 2020

Credit: WIND
Credit: WIND

WIND, a shipping company providing specialized logistic services to the subsea cable industry, has opened a branch office in Taiwan, a growing offshore wind market.

Patrick Schelvis, Area Manager Asia said: "We are proud that our clients requested us to extend our services with a storage facility in Asia because of our cable handling and transport experience in the area."

"We are dedicated to [delivering ] the same service and operational excellence as our clients are used to receive in our cable storage facilities in Amsterdam and Velsen." He did not say who the clients were.

WIND said its cable crew mobilized all the handling equipment and is ready to start its first renewable storage project next week.


