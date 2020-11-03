Solstad Scores Charters in Subsea, Offshore Wind Sectors

Norwegian firm Solstad Offshore has won contracts for two of its vessels the Normand Jarstein and Normand Tonjer in the offshore wind and subsea sectors.

The Normand Jarstein construction support vessel has been awarded a 4 months firm contract with offshore wind developer Ørsted to support its operations on Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm in the UK. The contract is set to begin in 3Q 2021.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm is located off the coast of Yorkshire and will provide 1.4 GW of offshore wind power upon connection to the grid, meeting the electricity needs of 1.3 million households.

Also, Solstad said it had secured a firm contract for its Normand Tonjer offshore vessel until November 2021. Solstad did not say who the client for the Normand Tonjer was, nor where the vessel would be deployed. The client will have two 12-month options to extend the charter further. The vessel is currently operating in the UK North Sea area.

Solstad said that the two contracts represented around 500 vessel days in 2021.