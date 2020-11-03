Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

IOG Hires Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig for North Sea Project

November 3, 2020

Hans Deul jack-up / Image credit:OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com
Hans Deul jack-up / Image credit:OFBleeker/MarineTraffic.com

UK-based oil firm Independent Oil and Gas has awarded the rig contract for its Core Project Phase 1 in the North Sea to Noble Corporation.

The Core Project comprises gas resources across six discovered UK Southern North Sea ("SNS") gas fields. Phase 1 will focus on the development of Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields.

IOG has hired Noble Corp's Hans Deul jack-up rig to drill the five Phase 1 production wells, one each of which are planned at the Blythe and Elgood fields and three at the Southwark field.  The fields all lie in 20-30 meter water depth in the UK Southern North Sea ("SNS").

The Phase 1 drilling campaign is scheduled to start in Q1 2021 and, subject to actual well durations over the five wells, is expected to last into Q2 2022, with first gas scheduled for Q3 2021.

The contract also includes extension options to drill up to two further wells, at IOG's election.

Alongside the rig contract, detailed well design is progressing, on track to be completed in early 2021 ahead of the first well being spudded, IOG said.

IOG said Tuesday it had contracted most of the key services, tangibles, and logistics for the Phase 1 drilling campaign and is tendering and negotiating multiple associated contracts.

Back in August, IOG ordered two normally unmanned platforms for its Core Project from Dutch contractor HSM Offshore.

 The Southwark Hub platform will be a key installation both for Phase 1 and other planned developments. The Blythe platform will be the focal point of the Blythe Hub which includes the Elgood subsea tie-back.Credit:IOG

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Rigs UKCS

Related Offshore News

Wenche Nistad, CEO of the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (GIEK),

GIEK Doubling Down on Offshore Wind
Tyra - Credit Noreco

Brownfield Development: Tyra pieces falling into place


Trending Offshore News

A SeaBird seismic vessel - Credit: Phill Gunn/MarineTraffic.com

SeaBird in APAC 2D Survey Gig
Energy
Illustration by freshidea/AdobeStock

Pandemic, Renewables to Set Oil Demand for Peak in 2028,...
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

OP/ED: U.S. Offshore Energy No Longer An “Either/Or” Proposition

OP/ED: U.S. Offshore Energy No Longer An “Either/Or” Proposition

DOF Subsea Nets 2-year Extension for Skandi Africa Vessel

DOF Subsea Nets 2-year Extension for Skandi Africa Vessel

IOG Hires Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig for North Sea Project

IOG Hires Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig for North Sea Project

U.S. Tells Eni Repairs to Venezuela Floating Oil Facility Not Barred by Sanctions

U.S. Tells Eni Repairs to Venezuela Floating Oil Facility Not Barred by Sanctions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine