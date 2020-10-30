Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lundin Energy Chief Schneiter: Output Trending Upward at Sverdrup

October 30, 2020

Credit: Equinor ASA
Credit: Equinor ASA

Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest in western Europe, is reportedly ramping up production in the fourth quarter according to Lundin Energy, a partner in the project, after the government increased its production permit.

Equinor-operated Sverdrup increased its production capacity to 470,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in March from an original 440,000 boed, but output was soon after capped by government-imposed limits.

Norway in May joined OPEC and other producers in voluntary output curbs to help prop up oil prices as the novel coronavirus pandemic undermined demand.

Maintenance work and technical problems at some fields cut output more than expected in the third quarter, however, and the shortfall can be made up in the final three months of the year.

"During November, we will be further testing capacity at Johan Sverdrup, and we expect that we will be able to show that we can produce above 470,000 boed," Lundin's Chief Executive Alex Schneiter told a call with analysts.

The new permit will allow the field to produce at maximum capacity, and there will be no limit for testing," he added.
Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry, which imposed the curbs, and Equinor, which has a 42.6% stake in Sverdrup, were not immediately available for comment.

Other partners include Total, Aker BP and Petoro.

Lundin, which has a 20% stake in Sverdrup, said the field produced net 89,800 boepd for the company in the third-quarter, putting the total field output at 449,000 boepd.

The company also said the government had increased the production permit for the Edvard Grieg field to the maximum capacity.
Lundin earlier on Friday raised its output forecast for the full year.

The CEO said he didn't expect the Norwegian government to extend production curbs beyond 2020, despite a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I haven't had any signals on that front whatsoever," Schneiter said. 

(Reuters Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Terje Solsvik, Robert Birsel)

People Offshore Energy Drilling Industry News Production

Related Offshore News

Wenche Nistad, CEO of the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (GIEK),

GIEK Doubling Down on Offshore Wind
Tyra - Credit Noreco

Brownfield Development: Tyra pieces falling into place


Trending Offshore News

Transocean Barents - Image by Tor Resser/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor, BP Make Two Oil Finds Offshore Canada
Energy
Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer, Shell / Copyright: Ed Robinson/Shell

CEO Says Shell's Oil Production Peaked in 2019
LNG

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Chevron Posts Q3 Profit

Chevron Posts Q3 Profit

GIEK Doubling Down on Offshore Wind

GIEK Doubling Down on Offshore Wind

Lundin Energy Chief Schneiter: Output Trending Upward at Sverdrup

Lundin Energy Chief Schneiter: Output Trending Upward at Sverdrup

World's Largest Wealth Fund Cites Paucity of Good Green Energy Deals

World's Largest Wealth Fund Cites Paucity of Good Green Energy Deals

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine